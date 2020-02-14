Chinchilla singer perpares to hit the big stage

SHE describes the musical as a story of redemption, where you thought something was lost but it comes back in a better way than you ever expected.

In 2020 Mammia Mia the musical is celebrating its 20th anniversary and it’s hitting the Empire Theatre in Toowoomba with Chinchilla raised Dianna Holt playing the leading lady.

Ms Holt was contacted by the theatre to audition for the role of Donna Sheridan. She went through the audition process and came up with the goods.

“It was just perfect and a great way to the start year,” she said.

“It’s the 20th year of Mamma Mia in 2020 so that’s a really special thing and the stars aligned.”

In the plot of the musical Donna loses the love of her life when he married another women, but it wasn’t the end of their story.

Her daughter Sophie wanted a father, yet got more than she bargained for, in a good way.

Diana Holt and Sophie Volp as Donna and Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia.

Ms Holt loves the plot because she it’s so relatable to her in the way that what you thought was lost is actually found and comes back in a more beautiful way.

“We have all had a time where we have been redeemed and things we thought we have lost completely turn out better than you expect.

“At times it hurts like hell and you think why is this happening and why does this have to hurt so much? But when you look back you see that, that was needed for the best you have now.

“Everyone’s been in that position in life and you can relate to where once there had been sorrow but now there’s joy.”

Traveling from Brisbane to Toowoomba every week since January 4 for rehearsals it’s been a transit life for the star but seems to working out ok.

Playing characters with an accent or some dramatic way being in the past, Ms Holt is looking forward to playing Donna as Dianna, explaining her character is pretty close to how she would normally say and do things.

Diana Holt as Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia.

More than qualified for the role, the local has performed lead roles in musicals including Oliver!, West Side Story and Cabaret on the Gold Coast as well as performing as a Fabulette in Simon Gallaher’s Pirates of Penzance opposite Jon English, Gerry Connolly and Simon Gallaher before touring nationally in Simon Gallaher’s The Mikado which starred Julie Anthony, David Collins (The Umbilical Brothers) and Colin Lane (Lano and Woodley).

“There has been many of stages with many different sizes of crowds and I think what I love most is the people you meet, the people you work with and the that are listening to you who take the journey with you,” she said.

“Seeing other people so rewarded and blessed by your talents is great and it’s wonderful when people enjoy what you were given because that’s why you were given it.”

Mumma Mia is set to hit the stage at the Empire Theatre from March 5 to March 15 with direction by James Shaw, musical direction by Craig Renshaw and choreography by Tess Hill.