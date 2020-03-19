Chinchilla Show latest event to fall victim to coronavirus

CANCELLED: The President of the Chinchilla Show Society said she is devastated the show won’t be going ahead in May. Pic: Monique Harmer

FOLLOWING the government's announcement to cancel events with more than 500 people outdoors - the Chinchilla Show was forced to cancel.

Queensland government said as a precautionary measure to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus, all non-essential organised gatherings of more than 100 people indoors or more than 500 people outdoors should not go ahead.

For now, all essential day-to-day activities, such as school and work, can proceed as normal.

President of the Chinchilla Show Society Lisa Walsh said she is devastated the show won't be going ahead in May, but that it's an important measure to ensure the health and wellbeing of the community.

"We're sorry to inconvenience everybody but it's out of our hands, we couldn't really do anything after the government put out their regulations, we have to stand by them - plus if it stopes the virus spreading faster it's a good thing at the end of the day," she said.

"It's a big let-down for the whole community, there's a lot of people that come into the show that use it as a buffer to get out for a bit and catch up with everybody and to show their talents.

"It's especially a shame now that it's rained and the grounds are looking so green and everyone's spirits are up - it would've been a great show.

Ms Walsh said by not going ahead with the show, the Chinchilla Show Society will take a massive blow to the hip pocket.

"We're asking people to become members because we own our own grounds and we need to do the upkeep, and we aren't going to get any income from the show this year - so things might be little tight this year," she said.

"All the money we raise goes straight back into the grounds."

Although the Chinchilla Show won't be going ahead as planned on Friday, May 22, Ms Walsh said it isn't cancelled - the show must go on.

"Hopefully we can do it later in the year for everybody, but it's just going to be hard, and dependant on dates because it always gets busier towards the end of the year," she said.

Below is the current full list of cancelled events provided by the Western Downs Regional Council:

CANCELLED: All the events currently affected by CVID-19 in the Western Downs Region. Pic: WDRC

