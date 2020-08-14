Dalby set for a wet night as thunderstorm rolls in

WARNING: A thunderstorm inching closer to Western Downs has the potential to cause damage with gusty winds. Pic: Peta McEachern

AUGUST is shaping up to be wetter than usual as another rainband inches closer to the Western Downs - it is set to drench the region that is in dire need of a good dose of liquid gold to fight ongoing drought conditions.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Peter Markworth said the potential thunderstorm is set to hit Chinchilla and Dalby this afternoon.

"A cloud band is moving towards the Western Downs, there's the potential for rainfall and thunderstorms early afternoon and into the evening," Mr Markworth said.

"It will continue to push through overnight and into the morning."

As the system moves across the Western Downs, Chinchilla and Dalby can expect 5mm to 20mm of rainfall, although Mr Markworth said further out west towards Roma there's likely to be less rainfall, between 5mm and 10mm.

Mr Markworth said the thunderstorm has the potential to cause damage, so residents should keep an eye on weather warnings.

"The thunderstorm has the potential to be gusty, we will be putting out warnings accordingly, so that's something to be aware of," he said.

"(Although) hail is unlikely."

As the rainband is shaping up to be quite solid, Mr Markworth said rainfall is likely to be consistent rather than patchy.

Mr Markworth said Chinchilla will be 6 degrees warmer than average at this time of year, reaching a high of 29 degrees today, Friday, August 14, with Dalby set to reach 28 degrees.

"It's definitely warm for August, although temperatures will be back down to average with the rainfall tomorrow bringing cool air," he said.

"It will start to heat back up mid next week."