Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WARNING: A thunderstorm inching closer to Western Downs has the potential to cause damage with gusty winds. Pic: Peta McEachern
WARNING: A thunderstorm inching closer to Western Downs has the potential to cause damage with gusty winds. Pic: Peta McEachern
News

Dalby set for a wet night as thunderstorm rolls in

Peta McEachern
14th Aug 2020 11:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AUGUST is shaping up to be wetter than usual as another rainband inches closer to the Western Downs - it is set to drench the region that is in dire need of a good dose of liquid gold to fight ongoing drought conditions.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Peter Markworth said the potential thunderstorm is set to hit Chinchilla and Dalby this afternoon.

"A cloud band is moving towards the Western Downs, there's the potential for rainfall and thunderstorms early afternoon and into the evening," Mr Markworth said.

"It will continue to push through overnight and into the morning."

As the system moves across the Western Downs, Chinchilla and Dalby can expect 5mm to 20mm of rainfall, although Mr Markworth said further out west towards Roma there's likely to be less rainfall, between 5mm and 10mm.

Mr Markworth said the thunderstorm has the potential to cause damage, so residents should keep an eye on weather warnings.

"The thunderstorm has the potential to be gusty, we will be putting out warnings accordingly, so that's something to be aware of," he said.

"(Although) hail is unlikely."

As the rainband is shaping up to be quite solid, Mr Markworth said rainfall is likely to be consistent rather than patchy.

Mr Markworth said Chinchilla will be 6 degrees warmer than average at this time of year, reaching a high of 29 degrees today, Friday, August 14, with Dalby set to reach 28 degrees.

"It's definitely warm for August, although temperatures will be back down to average with the rainfall tomorrow bringing cool air," he said.

"It will start to heat back up mid next week."

bureau of metereology chinchilla thunderstorm chinchilla weather dalby weather severe weather warning thunderstorm warning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk driver spends night in cell after abusing police

        Premium Content Drunk driver spends night in cell after abusing police

        News A DRUNK driver spent the night in the Chinchilla watch-house after hurling abuse at police calling them ‘f—king dogs, and c—ts’.

        Dalby mum launches social media campaign to support local business

        Premium Content Dalby mum launches social media campaign to support local...

        News MEET the Dalby mum using social media to support local businesses during the...

        Chinchilla man smashes front door in jealous rage

        Premium Content Chinchilla man smashes front door in jealous rage

        News A FATHER smashed in his ex-partners friends door after finding out she stayed the...

        A series of burnouts left this Miles man in hot water

        Premium Content A series of burnouts left this Miles man in hot water

        News THE young man told the court he was angry after a bad day at work and took it out...