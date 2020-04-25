Menu
LEST WE FORGET: Chinchilla State High School's Lachlan Ries, Alisha Griffiths, Principal Insley, and Jaimee Walsh on Friday, April 24. Pic: Peta McEachern
Chinchilla schools’ unit for Anzac Day

Peta McEachern
25th Apr 2020 5:30 AM
CHINCHILLA principals devised a plan to ensure students had the opportunity to honour our Anzacs despite the cancellation of commemorative gatherings due to COVID-19.

Chinchilla State High School, St Joseph’s School Chinchilla, Chinchilla State Primary School, and Chinchilla Christian College all came together at 11am to commemorate ANZAC DAY, on Friday, April 24.

Together but apart, students and faculty gathered at their front gates abiding by the 1.5 social distancing guidelines for their Anzac day ceremony’s.

Principal at Chinchilla State High School Ian Insley said the Anzac ceremony was a special occasion for all involved.

“For me it was really important that we tried to keep our schools operating as normal as possible, and during these times when we have restrictions that we can’t have large gatherings indoors, we wanted to come up with something different,” Mr Insley said.

“Us four principals got together before the school holidays and decided collectively we wanted to do something.

“It was really quite special I think to have all four schools at 11am (on Friday) all commemorating Anzac Day in our own way.”

The grade 12 students at Chinchilla State High Mr Insley said were a real driving force behind the idea.

“When we first started talking about the restrictions coming in place it was really important for our grade 12’s that they wanted to do something,” he said.

“The idea came from their request to be a part of and recognise an Anzac Day service - it was important to our students.

“It was a very short service for those students here and our staff, and it was great that some of the members from the RSL sub branch could attend to pay our respects to the service men and women who have helped protect out country.”

anzac day 2020 chinchilla state high school coronaviruschinchilla principal ian insley

