Chinchilla runner turns disappoint into determination

EMPOWERED: Michelle Lamb after she ran her virtual half marathon on April 11.

EMPOWERED: Michelle Lamb after she ran her virtual half marathon on April 11.

LOOKING over her list of four half marathons that she was going to complete this year, Michelle Lamb knew she had the perfect plan to achieve her running goals.

First on the list was the Whakatane half marathon in New Zealand and with the bonus of getting to visit her sick Dad and sit next to her husband as he watched his beloved Rooster live, it seemed like the ideal holiday.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, travel restrictions forced her to postpone her hugely anticipated trip and rethink how she was stilling going to succeed at her running.

On April 11, when she was supposed to be running in New Zealand, her run coach Deb Thorley encouraged her to run the 21km around Chinchilla instead.

“Deb rode her bike while I ran, and we did the half marathon anyway,” Lamb said.

“At three different points, she had signs and balloons saying, ‘when you can no longer run with your legs, run with your heart.’

“When I got home, there was a big pink drawing on the driveway that said, ‘well done, that was awesome, Michelle’ and balloons were hanging off the letterbox.

“Deb even presented me with a 2020 medal, so I’m thrilled I did it.”

Michelle Lamb after she ran her virtual marathon on April 11.

The months leading up to the event were anything but easy for the athlete.

Her 100th parkrun, running club and marathons were all taken away from her.

However, thanks to Thorley support, Lamb was able to turn her mindset around and get her running back on track.

“I had a couple of days when I was really upset so talked to Deb and a couple of friends through Facebook and vented it all out,” she said.

“Because I was having a bad day, I said how I should be with my Dad, and I’m supposed to be in New Zealand.

“My husband is supposed to be home, and I’m at home by myself.

“Then Deb sent me a message saying, ‘you got that out of your system, now let’s get on with the positives, we don’t want to hear that anymore.’

“I now know there’s a lot of people out there that are worse off and more terrible things happening, than postponing something ….”

With running not only a hobby but a way of life, Lamb turned her mindset around and is no longer going to let her goals go to waste.

No matter how they may look, she is still going to participate in her planned events, empowered to raise money for good causes.

“I will be doing the Mother’s Day virtually next which raises money for breast cancer and the ANZAC DAY 25k this month for the returned serviceman.”