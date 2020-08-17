Chinchilla RSL Sub Branch remembers fallen soldiers

LEST WE FORGET: Vietnam Veterans Day, Chinchilla RSL Sub Branch, August 17 2020. Pic Peta McEachern

THE last post trumpeted through the main street of Chinchilla as the RSL Sub Branch paid their respects to fallen soldiers for Vietnam Day and the 75th anniversary of WWII, August 17.

LEST ME FORGET: Mr Travis speaking at the Chinchilla RSL Sub Branch on Vietnam Veterans Day, August 17 2020. Pic: Peta McEachern

President of the RSL Sub Branch Murray Travis said it’s important to pause, take a moment and reflect on the teamwork, endurance, and bravery that Australian soldiers displayed during the war.

“It’s a day we recognise all who served and we honour all the vets who lost their lives during the conflict, returned home wounded, lost their lives since returning, and those who still carry the physical and emotional scars from serving their country,” Mr Murry said.

“We also reflect on the scaring and impact it has on our veteran’s families.”

Of the 60,000 Australians that served in the Vietnam War, Mr Murry said 3,000 were wounded, and 521 lost their lives fighting.

Mr Murry said it’s important to remember the Royal Australian Navy who supported land operations, as well as the Australian Air Force who served in combat and transport roles during the war.

