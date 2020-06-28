Menu
Warrego Hwy Chinchilla roadworks - Feb 2020
News

Chinchilla roadworks expected to be completed by July

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au
28th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
Subscriber only

THE Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads is expecting the Chinchilla Open Level Crossing upgrade to be completed by July.

A department spokeswoman said wet weather and modifications to the drainage design have slowed down the works.

“Changes to traffic flow to accommodate construction activities will continue to be communicated to the community through stakeholder notifications and via the QLDtraffic website,” she said.

“We thank motorists and the local community for their patience and understanding during the delivery of these important safety upgrades which will result in a safer and more efficient flow of traffic through Chinchilla,” she said.

The upgrade will bring the highway up to four lanes, with traffic signals installed at Colamba Street.

It was initially expected to be completed in February this year, then was delayed until June.

