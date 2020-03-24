Chinchilla restaurants open for delivery

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: A list of restaurants open in Chinchilla. Pic: Supplied

THE Prime Minister last night introduced tough new rules for places where Aussies gather in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

From midday Monday, March 23, licensed areas of hotels and pubs closed.

That does not include bottle shops, which “work like any other retail premises”.

Entertainment venues and cinemas, casinos and nightclubs will also close, while restaurants and cafes will be restricted to takeaway or home delivery only.

The PM warned that even harsher restrictions could be on the cards if Australians failed to observe proper social distancing measures in public places such as beaches and shopping centres.

He pleaded with the community to do the right thing.

“As we’ve just made very clear, that when that doesn’t occur, then more dramatic measures have to be introduced,” he said.

“I would simply ask Australians to be calm and exercise some sensible judgment.”

In light of the new guidelines below are the restaurants still providing delivery in Chinchilla:

Dominos

Dominos is offering no contact delivery and is advising customers not to wait in the foyer if collecting their order.

Chinchilla Dominos is also asking customers to order online where possible and or make their payment via EFTPOS.

Masala Hut

Masala Hut Chinchilla is open for home delivery and take away.

Go Vita Health Food Store

The heath organic food, and vitamin shop is offering customers home delivery and postal orders.

Bumble Bean Coffee Van

Opposite the Commercial Hotel the Bumble Bean Coffee Van will be open from 6am-8am and will be offering deliveries where time is allowed.

Gleeson’s Quality Meats

Gleeson’s Quality Meats will be offering home delivery as well as online and phone ordering.

Chinchilla Farmers Market

Chinchilla Farmers Market will be offering home delivery as well as online and phone ordering.