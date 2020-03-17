Chinchilla residents reveal what they would do as mayor

BIG ISSUES: What would you do if you were mayor for a day? Pic: Emily Kendall

BIG ISSUES: What would you do if you were mayor for a day? Pic: Emily Kendall

CHINCHILLA residents revealed what their first priorities would be if they were the mayor of the Western Downs region.

From free loo rolls for the elderly, to creating more local jobs - below are the burning issues currently at the heart of our community.

Elena Garcia

I would protect our clean water in catchments and artesian basins, so our farming and tourism industries can survive, and so river communities here and downstream can stay alive!

Jen Mcclelland

Be pro active about the crime rate in the Western Downs -it’s out of control.

Noelene Polzin

Reinstate the 10 per cent discount on rates paid on time. There’s no reason whatsoever this cannot be done.

Catherine Darling

Do a survey with all of the people to ask what is really needed in the area, not what is wanted but needed.

Leanne Fitzgerald

Reduce rates, install street lights, and curbing to everyone in town.

Julie-Anne Baker

I would half all the Rates, and only pay it once a year.

Penny Jakab

Fix the dam roads, cut council perks, and create jobs for locals.

Jack Richardson

Supply free toilet paper for pensioners.