PHANTOM RACES: The Chinchilla Race Club has decided to hold a phantom event due to the heavy rainfall overnight. Picture: Peta McEachern
Chinchilla races make decision after splash of wet weather

Sam Turner
19th Dec 2020 10:16 AM
THE Chinchilla Race Club will be running a phantom event for the Pro Crew Chinchilla Cup due to the heavy rainfall that fell in the Western Downs overnight.

Slated to begin at 12pm on Saturday December 19, the Chinchilla Race Club took to social media after assessing the pitch with their stewards about 7.30am.

“Whilst the local races won’t be going ahead due to the rain, we will still hold a phantom meeting,” they said.

“Live southern races, bookies, bar, canteen, and entertainment till late.

“The bus is still running, so come out and celebrate the end of 2020 with your locals!”

Parts of the Western Downs were hammered by a huge wet weather system which drenched the racecourse.

Chinchilla received 32mm, while areas to the southwest such as Bottle Tree and Condamine received 71mm and 67mm respectively.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Peter Claassen said Chinchilla would be in store for a “similar set up” as yesterday, with temperatures to reach a sweltering 37C.

“There’s about a 70 per cent chance of showers and thunderstorms that are likely to form this afternoon and later this evening,” he said.

“These will likely cause heavy localised rainfall and flooding, which will may lead into tomorrow, and will ease early next week.”

