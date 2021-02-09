Chinchilla Race Club secretary wins QLD Racing award

Chinchilla Race Club secretary Kirty Mitchell played a role in securing the club at least $700,000 in grant money and has been recognised for all her hard work - nabbing a Queensland Racing award.

The 2020 Queensland Country Racing award for the club person/volunteer of the year, is awarded to those who demonstrate exceptional dedication to country racing, going above and beyond their position to improve their club.

Working for Chinchilla Race Club for almost three years, Ms Mitchell said she was shocked when she won the award.

“It was so exciting, I never thought I would win, you assume the award will go to someone who has 30 years or so under their belt,” Ms Mitchell said.

With the help of Ms Mitchell, the Chinchilla Race Club has been transformed inside and out with at least $700,000 being spent on renovations over the past few years.

“It’s not all about me, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without others’ support,” she said.

“I’d like to thank everyone who contributed including all past and present committee members, volunteers, club staff, our sponsors, On the Bit Racing, Racing Queensland, and the council.”

As part of improving the club’s facilities, Ms Mitchell said it was about giving back to the community and making sure there was a venue for everyone to use.

“We especially want to support local community groups, if they’re in need of a venue we’d do it for free. It can also be hired for events and weddings,” she said.

Under her guidance the club has also seen membership double and bar profits climb with the introduction of poured spirits.

The racing spirit is alive and well in Chinchilla, so be sure to check out the new and improved facilities at the clubs next race day on February, 27.