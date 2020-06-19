Chinchilla Race Club kitchen receives an upgrade

LOCALS planning on hosting their next big event will now have an additional venue to take into consideration after it received a $80,000 revamp.

The Chinchilla Race were successful in obtaining a grant from QGC which has allowed them to completely upgrade its on course kitchen facilities.

Club Secretary Kirstin Mitchell said that these facilities will be made available to the public, in coming times, and will assist the various organisations and service clubs who derive benefit through race day participation.

"The venue will now be very attractive to the community to use for fundraising events and to the public for private events such as weddings as the kitchen is of commercial quality," she said.

Ms Mitchell also said that the project would be completed by the end of the month and it is proposed that the club will have an official opening in November 2020.

The upgrade to kitchen is set to bring in some much needed funds to the club after patrons haven't been attending race day due to the coronavirus.

Its renovation has also helped local businesses in this tough time.

"The project is being undertaken by local builder Kerrod Richters along with various sub trades and has created work for locals within our community," Ms Mitchell said.