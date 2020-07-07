Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BACK IN ACTION: Commercial Hotel Motel manager Sam Lee pours a cold one. Pic: Peta McEachern
BACK IN ACTION: Commercial Hotel Motel manager Sam Lee pours a cold one. Pic: Peta McEachern
News

Chinchilla pubs back in full swing

Peta McEachern
7th Jul 2020 4:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Commercial Hotel swung back into action over the weekend, with locals turning up for a cold-one, a meal, or the newly opened gaming area, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease across the state.

Commercial Hotel Motel manager Sam Lee said it was great to see the hotel back operating at its usual hours over the weekend, with sales higher than they’ve been since COVID-19 rocked the township.

“We’re really happy with the weekend,” he said.

“Obviously Friday was the first day of stage three restrictions, with that we could increase the number of patrons to 80 people throughout the entire venue.

“We had two really good nights with dinner, both Friday and Saturday night was booked out.

“We’re hoping that this keeps going from here on, and we can keep building up once again, and work on the rest of the week’s work of trade.

“We just have to work hard now to keep it going forward, and look at what we can offer and find ways to do it better.”

Mr Lee said it was amazing to have a full team of staff back at the hotel and the atmosphere in-house over the weekend was really positive with morale at an all time high.

“Between the staff and I, we are a lot happier after the weekend and seeing things back to normal a bit just put everyone at ease a little,” he said.

“We could also open up gaming again, so it was good to see people back in the room and it brings a little more atmosphere to the hotel.”

Mr Lee said he wanted to give, “a big thank you to everyone in the community that’s been supporting the hotel over these few weeks and having patience as we are getting use to new ways of working.

“Everyone has been very supportive and great.”

“The hotel is now back to normal trade and we look forward to a little bit more normality in life.

“Social distancing rules still apply, there are markings around the hotel showing where you can and can’t be but it is a little more relaxed.

“We just ask everyone to follow social distancing at their best of their ability to help us out.”
Mr Lee encourages patrons to continue to make bookings when dinning in so they don’t miss out, especially on Friday and Saturday nights.

coronaviruschinchilla sam lee the commercial hotel motel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Social media campaign to help boost outback tourism

        premium_icon Social media campaign to help boost outback tourism

        News A local council in Southwest Queensland is eager for tourists to return to the region.

        Sore tooth led to life-changing diagnosis

        premium_icon Sore tooth led to life-changing diagnosis

        News A cancer patient who has lived in the regions all his life has been kept in good...

        Local family comes out on top after $8 million bidding war

        premium_icon Local family comes out on top after $8 million bidding war

        Property It was a fierce bidding war for the Condamine property

        Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

        premium_icon Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

        News Young criminals would be jailed under a three-strikes plans by LNP