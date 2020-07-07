Chinchilla pubs back in full swing

THE Commercial Hotel swung back into action over the weekend, with locals turning up for a cold-one, a meal, or the newly opened gaming area, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease across the state.

Commercial Hotel Motel manager Sam Lee said it was great to see the hotel back operating at its usual hours over the weekend, with sales higher than they’ve been since COVID-19 rocked the township.

“We’re really happy with the weekend,” he said.

“Obviously Friday was the first day of stage three restrictions, with that we could increase the number of patrons to 80 people throughout the entire venue.

“We had two really good nights with dinner, both Friday and Saturday night was booked out.

“We’re hoping that this keeps going from here on, and we can keep building up once again, and work on the rest of the week’s work of trade.

“We just have to work hard now to keep it going forward, and look at what we can offer and find ways to do it better.”

Mr Lee said it was amazing to have a full team of staff back at the hotel and the atmosphere in-house over the weekend was really positive with morale at an all time high.

“Between the staff and I, we are a lot happier after the weekend and seeing things back to normal a bit just put everyone at ease a little,” he said.

“We could also open up gaming again, so it was good to see people back in the room and it brings a little more atmosphere to the hotel.”

Mr Lee said he wanted to give, “a big thank you to everyone in the community that’s been supporting the hotel over these few weeks and having patience as we are getting use to new ways of working.

“Everyone has been very supportive and great.”

“The hotel is now back to normal trade and we look forward to a little bit more normality in life.

“Social distancing rules still apply, there are markings around the hotel showing where you can and can’t be but it is a little more relaxed.

“We just ask everyone to follow social distancing at their best of their ability to help us out.”

Mr Lee encourages patrons to continue to make bookings when dinning in so they don’t miss out, especially on Friday and Saturday nights.