Chinchilla pool opening delayed

Less than 24 hours after announcing that Chinchilla Swimfit would be reopening their facilities, the swimmers won’t be enjoying the water when scheduled.

When the State Government released their Industry Plan for aquatic centres, the centre was set to its open on Monday June 8 before a fault was found.

A Facebook post revealed that heaters for the 25 Metre pool were turned on, on June 2 in preparation for the reopening.

“Everything was tracking well temperature wise to be ready for our reopening,” the post read.

“Upon our routine inspections of the plant and equipment on Saturday we found one of the compressors in the heaters faulting and immediately had a contractor on site to repair the fault.

“It seems that the heaters need some new parts to finish the repair which unfortunately will not arrive until the middle of our proposed opening week and hence delay our ability to open the pool on Monday the 8th.”

As a result the centre have delayed the opening of the pool until the heaters are repaired and they were disappointed by the announcement considering all the excited around the pool opening again.

“We apologise for this inconvenience, we know everyone has been very patient and with councils assistance we are doing all we can to welcome you back to the facility with our great heated pool as soon as possible,” the post read.

Residents are encouraged to follow the swimfit Chinchilla Facebook page for further information on the progress of the repairs and an updated date for reopening the 25m pool.

The gym will still be opening as scheduled on June 8 with session request forms available from their Facebook page.