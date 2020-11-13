Chinchilla police raid home, charge teen

DRUG RAID: A Chinchilla home has been raided with police allegedly uncovering a marijuana plant in the possession of a teenager.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said officers executed a search warrant at 10am on Nevell St, on Thursday, November 12, which resulted in a teenage boy being charged with multiple drug related offences.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the juvenile is set to face court in December for a range of alleged offences, including, possession of a marijuana plant, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug utensils.