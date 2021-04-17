Menu
INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUING: Police are on the lookout for a black Volvo that was stolen from Chinchilla on April 17. Picture: Richard Walker
Crime

Chinchilla police on the hunt for thieves after car stolen

Sam Turner
17th Apr 2021 11:15 AM
Chinchilla police are on the hunt for thieves who have made off with a vehicle in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said about 2am, offenders stole a black Jaguar from Heeney Street in Chinchilla.

He said items from the vehicle were later dumped near Chinchilla airport.

The vehicle was last seen travelling southbound along Chinchilla South Road past the Chinchilla Racecourse about 2.20am.

If you have any information that may assist police in their investigations, please contact Policelink on 131 444.

