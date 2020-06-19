Chinchilla police increase their presence in the community

ALTERNATIVE TRANSPORT: Nathan Rigg is one of the officers who has recently been using the bikes when on patrol.

CHINCHILLA police are starting to increase their presence within the community, to help ensure their safety.

This week police have been patrolling the streets on bicycles.

Senior Constable at the Chinchilla station James Leahy said they’ve bikes for four years.

However, due to an increased number of staff joining the team, local police are exploring alternative ways of transport for patrol and not just relying on their cars.

“We currently have on Sargent, six senior constables and six constables,” he said.

“We the bikes beneficial when patrolling the main street in particular and they are useful to spot people using their phones while driving because people don’t expect to see to police on bikes.

“We also use them to patrol at night times, and that’s when they are handy because you’re not as visible as you may be in a car.

“They are very similar to our foot patrols that we carry out in the community.

“If there is shop stealing we can get there a lot faster, take a photo and gather the information we need.

“We can also keep of an eye on people who may be looking at stealing cars and monitor any suspicious behaviour more easily.”

Without any sirens or lights, they are finding it harder to pull people over, but still, find them to be effective in other ways.

Snr Cnst Leahy said the biggest benefit is community engagement.

“We find when we are out and about on the bikes, people will often stop and talk to us,” he said.

“They will ask questions and let us know what is going on.

“We are always more than happy to answer any questions people may have.”