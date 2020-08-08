Menu
COVID-19: Chinchilla police will be out in force making sure licensed venues and their patrons are following COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. Pic: Supplied
News

Chinchilla police crackdown on COVID-19 restrictions

Peta McEachern
8th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
CHINCHILLA police will be out in force making sure licensed venues and their patrons are following COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said he encourages everyone in the community, especially licensee’s and patrons make sure they are familiar with restrictions ore else they may face fines.

“COVID-19 checks of all licenced premises are continuing,” he said.

“Social distancing laws will be enforced, and where appropriate, enforcement action will be taken against individuals and licenced premises.

“Chinchilla Police encourage Licence’s and Patrons to familiarise themselves with COVID-19 restrictions issued from the Queensland Government.”

The maximum fine for breaching Queensland’s COVID-19 public health direction is currently $4003.

Although in July, harsher penalties were passed through Queensland parliament, where those found guilty of serious breaches could face up to six months of jail time.

In the span of four months, from March 27 to July 27, 2,168 infringement notices were issued in Queensland, which came to a total of $2,998,872.

To learn more about the current COVID-19 restrictions for Queensland click here.

