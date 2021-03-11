Chinchilla police bust drink driver on Macca’s run

A young Toowoomba man on a mission for a midnight snack at 12.94am was pulled over by police for a roadside breath test – and the results weren’t worth the Macca’s run.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said on Saturday, March 6, the 22-year-old had driven from Hughes Avenue, to McDonalds, then back again, while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

“He returned a reading of 0.094,” he said.

The young man now has a date with Chinchilla Magistrates Court in April where he will likely lose his licence for at least one month, which is the mandatory minimum for low range drink driving offences.

The Toowoomba man could also be fined up to $1868 for the late-night snack.