Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BUSTED: Chinchilla police bust Toowoomba drink driver on Maccas run. Pic: Wayne Taylor
BUSTED: Chinchilla police bust Toowoomba drink driver on Maccas run. Pic: Wayne Taylor
Crime

Chinchilla police bust drink driver on Macca’s run

Peta McEachern
11th Mar 2021 11:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young Toowoomba man on a mission for a midnight snack at 12.94am was pulled over by police for a roadside breath test – and the results weren’t worth the Macca’s run.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said on Saturday, March 6, the 22-year-old had driven from Hughes Avenue, to McDonalds, then back again, while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

“He returned a reading of 0.094,” he said.

The young man now has a date with Chinchilla Magistrates Court in April where he will likely lose his licence for at least one month, which is the mandatory minimum for low range drink driving offences.

The Toowoomba man could also be fined up to $1868 for the late-night snack.

chinchilla court chinchilla police drink driving toowoomba

Just In

    Cash-filled cake maker scammed

    Cash-filled cake maker scammed
    • 11th Mar 2021 12:29 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WOMEN’S DAY: Councillor never lets gender stand in her way

        Premium Content WOMEN’S DAY: Councillor never lets gender stand in her way

        Local Faces Growing up in an idyllic family life on a farm, Western Downs councillor Megan James has always crusaded for women in the workplace for decades.

        WOMEN’S DAY: Councillor looking to build region’s future

        Premium Content WOMEN’S DAY: Councillor looking to build region’s future

        Local Faces New term councillor and a long time community volunteer Kylie Bourne lives and...

        Western Downs roads set to benefit from $74m funding

        Premium Content Western Downs roads set to benefit from $74m funding

        News A massive $74.1m will be spent on improving Western Downs infrastructure and...

        RAIDED: Chinchilla woman charged with drug offences

        Premium Content RAIDED: Chinchilla woman charged with drug offences

        Crime A Chinchilla woman is set to face court for multiple alleged drug charges after...