Chinchilla Parklands awarded Queesland's number one park

WINNER WINNER: Chinchilla Botanic Parkland has one secured its place as the best lifestyle and leisure destination in Queensland. Pic: Supplied

WINNER WINNER: Chinchilla Botanic Parkland has one secured its place as the best lifestyle and leisure destination in Queensland. Pic: Supplied

SMASHING its city counterparts and doing the Western Downs proud, the Chinchilla Botanic Parkland has secured its place as the best lifestyle and leisure destination in Queensland.

The beloved recreation space which opened in June 2019, claimed the state title of Park of the Year at the Queensland Parks and Leisure Australia Annual Awards.

The facility was announced winner of the Park of the Year category, which celebrates exceptional examples of best practice in relation to park design and management.

Western Downs Regional Council spokeswoman for recreational spaces and cemeteries councillor Carolyn Tillman said the award demonstrated the Parkland’s world-class status, rivalling open spaces in larger cities and towns.

“The Chinchilla Botanic Parkland is one of the region’s most fabulous open spaces and it’s great to see it continuing to gain widespread recognition,” Cr Tillman said.

“Only last year the Parkland was awarded the International Green Flag Award, which is a prestigious title that has only been awarded to three Queensland parks to date.

“This recognition not only boosts community pride, but also encourages more visitors to this great space to enjoy the various themed sections including the megafauna discovery centre, state-of-the-art water play area, parkour equipment and outdoor amphitheatre.

“The Parkland’s botanic gardens showcase the region’s diverse flora such as black cracking clays, Chinchilla red sands, Barakula wildflowers and blooming wattles, as well as iconic local species such as White Cypress Pine, Chinchilla White Gum, Wilga, and Silver Leaved Iron Bark.

“It’s the perfect spot for everything from a picnic with the family to large-scale community events and well worth a visit for residents and tourists alike.”

The Chinchilla Botanic Parkland is gearing up for another major win, making the finals for the National Parks and Leisure Awards - the winner is set to be announced in October.