Chinchilla P-plater was driving around town 3x the limit

RECKLESS: A young man lost his licence after driving through the streets of Chinchilla three times over the limit in an unregistered car. Pic: Supplied

A YOUNG man decided to make a reckless, and potentially deadly decision on the weekend which cost him his driver’s licence, and landed him in court.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said an 18-year-old man was pulled over on Windmill St, in the early hours of Sunday morning, 1am August 9.

“As a result of the intercept, (it’s) alleged that the male was driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle,” the spokesman said.

“The male provided a specimen of breath for analysis and recorded a reading in excess of three times the legal alcohol limit… exceeding 0.150.”

The spokesman said because the reading was a high range drink driving offence, the young man’s licence was immediately suspended.

“The male was issued with a notice to appear in Chinchilla Magistrates Court at a later date,” he said.