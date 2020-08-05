Chinchilla cops bust swerving driver who was checking emails

FINED: A refrigeration technician coped a hefty fine for swerving along the streets of Chinchilla while he checked his emails. Pic: Supplied

FINED: A refrigeration technician coped a hefty fine for swerving along the streets of Chinchilla while he checked his emails. Pic: Supplied

A REFRIGERATION technician copped a hefty fine for swerving along the streets of Chinchilla while he checked his emails.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the man unknowingly drove past police, and was so wrapped up in his phone he didn't even notice when police started tailing him.

"The offender did not observe police behind him as he swerved over the road," the spokesman said.

"He was issued with a mobile phone infringement notice yesterday, (Monday, August 3)… a $1000 and 4 point fine.

"He was cautioned that he could face court for driving without due care and attention."

More than 170 traffic infringement notices were issued in the Chinchilla district last month, and the Chinchilla spokesman said it was a concern that August was shaping up to be the same.

"(We) remind road users that your licence is a privilege and not a right, and every K over is a killer - slow down, because the life you save may just be your own," he said.