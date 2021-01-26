Chinchilla Netball Inc takes out Australia Day award

Chinchilla Netball Inc’s Walking Netball competition has created a safe and fun place for players of all ages to socialise and keep active, nabbing the community group the prestigious Local Community Organisation Achievement Award.

Chinchilla Netball Inc president Kelly Statham said she was proud of the club, and humbled she could help change the lives of others by providing quality sporting opportunities for everyone in the community.

“It’s quite special – there’s just something about it,” she said.

“It’s blown me away, so many have said it’s became an important aspect of their lives - the social aspect.

“It’s become the highlight of a lot of women’s week, and it’s an amazing thing to be a part of that.”

Since starting up Walking Netball two years ago, Mrs Statham said it’s the most rewarding thing she has ever been involved in.

“It really hits home, I had a woman who wrote me a letter, she had recently lost her husband, and she said walking netball had became her saviour… when you realise you’re having that kind of impact on someone’s life, it’s a special thing to be a part of,” she said.

The born-and-bred Chinchilla local and Walking Netball co-ordinator said the popular new program was about ensuring everyone could have ago, and encouraging women to return to the sport, without the intensive components.

“I’m very aware of how many great organisations and volunteers that make Chinchilla the amazing place it is and for us to be recognised among them is very nice.”

Western Downs Regional councillor Kaye Maguire said the organisation showed, that even in the toughest times, they had the resilience and determination to successfully power through a pandemic.

Mrs Statham said it would be remiss not the mention the support the club has gotten from Chinchilla State High School and that it had been quintessential in allowing the club to go ahead while the new courts are being completed.

Walking Netball is set to kick off in March, and once more details are available, they can be found HERE.