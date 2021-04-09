Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: Hannah Kezia Bruggemann charged in Chinchilla court for drug possession – meth. Pic: Matthew Newton
IN COURT: Hannah Kezia Bruggemann charged in Chinchilla court for drug possession – meth. Pic: Matthew Newton
Crime

Chinchilla mum found parked up near Weir with meth

Peta McEachern
9th Apr 2021 1:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Chinchilla mum Hannah Kezia Bruggemann was nowhere to be seen when her court date rolled around on March 18, prompting a magistrate to issue a warrant for her arrest.

When Bruggemann fronted court on Thursday, April 8, late, she pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking.

Police prosecutor sergeant Chris Hutchins told the court police found Bruggemann parked up near the Chinchilla Weir with another vehicle on February 13, late at night.

Sergeant Hutchins said officers noticed the occupants were nervous which resulted in a search of the cars and people - revealing less than 1g of meth in the mum’s handbag.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Bruggemann $400 for drug possession and $250 for failing to appear.

No convictions were recorded.

chinchilla court chinchilla police drug possession hannah kezia bruggemann methamphetmine meth bust

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Option to ditch licence in favour of phone app

        Premium Content Option to ditch licence in favour of phone app

        News Digital licences could soon be rolled out across the state after regulation changes paving the way for Queenslanders to ditch their physical licences.

        Qld’s travel voucher scheme under scrutiny

        Premium Content Qld’s travel voucher scheme under scrutiny

        Travel State Government spend on tourism recovery under scrutiny

        AstraZeneca cut for under-50s due to blood clot fears

        Premium Content AstraZeneca cut for under-50s due to blood clot fears

        Health Scott Morrison waits for review after Uk AstraZeneca decision

        UPDATE: Full list of roads flooded on Western Downs

        UPDATE: Full list of roads flooded on Western Downs

        Weather FREE STORY: After recent rainfalls filled catchments across the Western Downs and...