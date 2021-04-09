Chinchilla mum found parked up near Weir with meth

IN COURT: Hannah Kezia Bruggemann charged in Chinchilla court for drug possession – meth. Pic: Matthew Newton

IN COURT: Hannah Kezia Bruggemann charged in Chinchilla court for drug possession – meth. Pic: Matthew Newton

Chinchilla mum Hannah Kezia Bruggemann was nowhere to be seen when her court date rolled around on March 18, prompting a magistrate to issue a warrant for her arrest.

When Bruggemann fronted court on Thursday, April 8, late, she pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking.

Police prosecutor sergeant Chris Hutchins told the court police found Bruggemann parked up near the Chinchilla Weir with another vehicle on February 13, late at night.

Sergeant Hutchins said officers noticed the occupants were nervous which resulted in a search of the cars and people - revealing less than 1g of meth in the mum’s handbag.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Bruggemann $400 for drug possession and $250 for failing to appear.

No convictions were recorded.