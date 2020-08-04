Menu
FINED: A Chinchilla mum faced a hefty fine after blatantly disregarding road rules in front of police. Pic: Supplied
News

Chinchilla mum fined after taking a photo while driving

Peta McEachern
4th Aug 2020 2:47 PM
A CHINCHILLA mum’s decision to whip out her phone and take a picture while driving with her children in the backseat and in front of police cost her $1000.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said a police car with its lights activated had been stationed at the fallen debris on Atkins St when the driver drove past with her phone out taking pictures.

“A local female was issued with a mobile phone infringement notice for… photographing a fallen tree (while driving),” he said.

“(She) drove by a Pplice car stationed at the tree to block traffic.

“The blatant disregard for road rules resulted in the $1,000 fine being issued, and a lecture on road safety.”

More than 170 traffic infringement notices were issued in the Chinchilla district last month, and the Chinchilla spokesman said it was a concern that August was shaping up to be the same.

“(We) remind road users that your licence is a privilege and not a right, and every K over is a killer - slow down, because the life you save may just be your own,” he said.

