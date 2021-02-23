Menu
A mum faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court after she tested positive to driving with meth in her system. Pic: Supplied
Crime

Chinchilla mum and cleaning lady in court for driving on meth

Peta McEachern
23rd Feb 2021 10:43 AM
A court heard a mother of five was caught driving throughout the streets of Chinchilla with methamphetamine in her system.

At the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 18, Waynette Judith Armstrong pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug was present in her system.

The court heard the 39-year-old's cleaning job would be significantly affected by the loss of her licence.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told the court although Armstrong had no previous history of drug offences, she was concerned considering the drug was methamphetamine.

"It's quite a serious drug… it will affect your brain, and affect it in a permanent way," she said.

"You are employed and a mother - as to why you would engage in methamphetamine I don't know, but the reality is now it's brought you before the court.

"You are probably concerned that you are going to have your licence taken away, and I read that you were originally trying to (get a work licence)… why don't you think about having your children taken away and how serious that we be as a result of you continuing to engage in drugs?

"Stay away from it."

Armstrong was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was not recorded.

