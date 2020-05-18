Chinchilla motorists caught in massive speeding blitz

CHINCHILLA police have begun to issue multiple speeding fines, as they see an increasing number of cars on the road due to COVID-19 restrictions easing.

Chinchilla police constable James Leahy confirmed 12 speeding tickets were issued on Monday morning in town.

“There was a mix of speeds, with the majority of them ranging between 10km/h and 20km/h over the speed limit,” he said.

Const Leahy confirmed the fastest of the 12 tickets issued was a car driving 27km/h over the 100km/h speed limit along the Warrego Hwy at Boonarga.

Const Leahy also said that a woman was issued a ticket for speeding through the school zone at Brigalow.

She also had a child in the backseat of her car.

“The school zone signs are obvious when driving through there, so there should be no reason to speed,” he said.

“She’s also got a child in the car, so she is aware of when school zones operate and additionally she’s putting that life at danger.

“It just takes it to a whole different level.”

With more drivers wanting to get out on our roads after restrictions forced them to stay home, slowing down and driving to the speed limit is the simple message const. Leahy wants to get across.

He warned every kilometre over makes a difference, and the lives people save when they obey the limits are their own.

“You never know what to expect when driving,” he said.

“You can have a car swerve over onto your side of the road, or you could have a kangaroo jump out in front of you, causing you to swerve.

“At the point of impact, those 10 to 20km or especially 27km over can be the difference from you suffering an injury compared to you losing your life.”