Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BREAKING BAD: Robert Scott Dodd appeared in Chinchilla court for selling drugs. Pic: Supplied
BREAKING BAD: Robert Scott Dodd appeared in Chinchilla court for selling drugs. Pic: Supplied
News

Chinchilla man who lost job turned to dealing drugs

Peta McEachern
30th Sep 2020 3:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CHINCHILLA man who turned to drug dealing while between jobs and admitted to weighing his illegal product to ensure he "never ripped off his clients," has faced court.

Robert Scott Dodd appeared in Chinchilla Magistrates Court on September 17 to face two counts of possessing anything used in the commission of crime, possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs, and ten counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady said police executed a search warrant at a Chinchilla address at 1.30pm on March 26.

"The defendant was detained… he declared to police he was in possession of a small amount of cannabis," sgt Brady said.

"Police seized… 120 grams, packaged into separate bags with the consistent weight of 2.5 grams… and a large quantity of clip seal bags.

Sgt Derek said the cannabis and drug paraphernalia was all found inside a backpack hidden behind a bed, and that Dodd admitted to selling the drugs to people in the Chinchilla area.

The court heard Dodd also admitted to police to using the set of scales found in his home to weigh cannabis, so that no one was "ripped off".

Sgt Derek said police seized Dodd's mobile which showed he had sold drugs on ten separate occasions in the previous month.

Defence lawyer Michael Corbin told the court his client was born in Quilpie and raised in Chinchilla and has a long history of employment.

"At the time of these offences he was not working and was unable to find work at this time, he essentially was doing this to support himself," Mr Corbin said.

"Obviously things fell apart… and things coincided with the period of COVID-19."

Mr Corbin also noted Dodd is working again and that his previous criminal offences were in the 1990s.

Magistrate Roger Stark said he would take into account Dodd's pleas of guilty, and reduced his penalty due to his mature age, dated criminal history and lack of drug-related history.

"It is somewhat out of character... (but) is a significant offence," Mr Stark said.

"A note the submission supplied on your behalf by Mr Corbin I'm satisfied that probation is in order, I'm not so satisfied that you require imprisonment."

Dodd was sentenced to 12 months' probation.

No conviction was recorded.

chinchilla magistrates court marijuana possession robert scott dodd supplying dangerous drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lives of fallen officers honoured in Western Downs service

        Premium Content Lives of fallen officers honoured in Western Downs service

        News ‘IT’S to honour those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice’: Western Downs police gathered to remember those lives lost while serving our community.

        Fallen Chinchilla policeman remembered

        Premium Content Fallen Chinchilla policeman remembered

        News POLICE officers, friends, and relatives gathered to celebrate the life of senior...

        Meth addicted mum steals man’s identity in crime spree

        Premium Content Meth addicted mum steals man’s identity in crime spree

        Crime She robbed from friends who offered her a place to stay

        800+ JOBS: Coles’ new investment in Darling Downs

        Premium Content 800+ JOBS: Coles’ new investment in Darling Downs

        News The supermarket giant’s 10-year deal with the region’s clean energy hubs will...