Chinchilla man who lost job turned to dealing drugs

A CHINCHILLA man who turned to drug dealing while between jobs and admitted to weighing his illegal product to ensure he "never ripped off his clients," has faced court.

Robert Scott Dodd appeared in Chinchilla Magistrates Court on September 17 to face two counts of possessing anything used in the commission of crime, possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs, and ten counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady said police executed a search warrant at a Chinchilla address at 1.30pm on March 26.

"The defendant was detained… he declared to police he was in possession of a small amount of cannabis," sgt Brady said.

"Police seized… 120 grams, packaged into separate bags with the consistent weight of 2.5 grams… and a large quantity of clip seal bags.

Sgt Derek said the cannabis and drug paraphernalia was all found inside a backpack hidden behind a bed, and that Dodd admitted to selling the drugs to people in the Chinchilla area.

The court heard Dodd also admitted to police to using the set of scales found in his home to weigh cannabis, so that no one was "ripped off".

Sgt Derek said police seized Dodd's mobile which showed he had sold drugs on ten separate occasions in the previous month.

Defence lawyer Michael Corbin told the court his client was born in Quilpie and raised in Chinchilla and has a long history of employment.

"At the time of these offences he was not working and was unable to find work at this time, he essentially was doing this to support himself," Mr Corbin said.

"Obviously things fell apart… and things coincided with the period of COVID-19."

Mr Corbin also noted Dodd is working again and that his previous criminal offences were in the 1990s.

Magistrate Roger Stark said he would take into account Dodd's pleas of guilty, and reduced his penalty due to his mature age, dated criminal history and lack of drug-related history.

"It is somewhat out of character... (but) is a significant offence," Mr Stark said.

"A note the submission supplied on your behalf by Mr Corbin I'm satisfied that probation is in order, I'm not so satisfied that you require imprisonment."

Dodd was sentenced to 12 months' probation.

No conviction was recorded.