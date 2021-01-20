Menu
DRUG RAID: A middle aged man faced court after police raided his partner’s Chinchilla home. Pic: Supplied
Chinchilla man told cops Australia Post delivered his drugs

Peta McEachern
20th Jan 2021 4:39 PM
When Chinchilla and Dalby police stormed a woman’s home in Chinchilla, her partner was the one in hot water after police found multiple variations of marijuana.

Mathew Wade Webster pleaded guilty to possessing and producing dangerous drugs at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on January 7.

The court heard on November 30, officers located a 50cm high plant, a quantity of weed, and seeds which Webster said he ordered online and had been delivered by Australia Post.

Duty lawyer Jessica Hine said after Webster suffered injuries in a motorbike accident, the 44-year-old had been using the drug to manage chronic neck pain while waiting for surgery.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Webster his medical problems were not an excuse to break the law and fined him $400 for all charges.

A conviction was not recorded.

