Chinchilla man smashes front door in jealous rage

SMASHED: Troy Eric Michels faced Chinchilla Magistrates court on Thursday pleading guilty to two charges; wilful damage to property, and driving unlicensed. Pic: Bev Lacey

AFTER the breakdown of a 14-year-relationship, a Chinchilla father smashed in his ex-partners friends door after finding out she had stayed there the night.

Troy Eric Michels faced Chinchilla Magistrates court on Thursday pleading guilty to two charges that occurred on different days; wilful damage to property, and driving unlicensed.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said police responded to reports of a disturbance at an address on Mayne St when they found the glass panel on the front door had been shattered.

“Police spoke to the informant, he stated an unknown person has attended his front door and began yelling before kicking the glass door and smashing it,” she said.

“He was unable to say what was being said by the person, but said it was a male in his 30s with a goatee … who walked towards the ‘murder flats’ - (a unit complex down the street know locally by that name).

“Police located the defendant … he stated he did go to the address and he kicked the (glass), he explained he was angry his partner had stayed the night with the informant.”

Town agent for Legal Aid Queensland Claire Graham told the court Michels had already paid $200 to the complainant, Property Sales & Rentals Chinchilla, for the damage caused.

Ms Graham said the 43-year-old mechanic is now a single father of six, and his children are aged between eight and 25.

“(The offence) was a period of time when he instructs his relationship of some 15 years was coming to an end,” Ms Graham said.

“He certainly admits to behaving appallingly during that separation.”

In regards to Michels driving offence, snr const Tahana said in April he was intercepted by police on Wood St for the purpose of a licence check and was found to be driving unlicensed.

“He stated he left it at home … system checks showed it had expired,” snr const Tahana said.

“When questioned he become abusive, calling the officer a piece of s—t, stating it was the Department of Main Roads responsibility to remind him.”

For driving unlicensed, magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Michels $100, and recorded a conviction.

Ms Mossop noted Michels had a criminal history of committing wilful damage offences, before fining him $200, and recording a conviction.