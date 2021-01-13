Chinchilla man pulled over, busted dealing multiple drugs

When Chinchilla police pulled a car over travelling on Racecourse Rd late at night, officers got more than they bargained for, finding a 36-year-old man allegedly with a quantity of methamphetamine and marijuana.

A Chinchilla police spokesman the man was busted at 10.30pm on Wednesday, January 8, and after officers searched the car and persons, the middled aged man was charged with a slew of offences.

The passenger was charged with allegedly supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing property suspected to be used in connection with dangerous drugs.

The man will face Chinchilla Magistrates Court at a later date.