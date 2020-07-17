Chinchilla man on P’s loses licence for drink driving

DRINK DRIVE: A Chinchilla man on his P’s lost his licence for drink driving. Pic: Supplied

THE court heard Chinchilla police were patrolling in town when they noticed a car suddenly swerve - immediately raising their suspicions.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said police then pulled over the car which was being driven by Rohit Chhabra on Pilkington St.

“At 12.30am on (April 11)… police could detect a strong smell of liquor on the defendants breath, and they observed his eyes were red,” she said.

“He provided a positive roadside test and was taken back to the Chinchilla Police Station where he stated he had eight full strength beers, and two scotch and cokes, in the space of four hours.

“A further analysis of his breath returned a reading of 0.091.

“He is the owner of a provisional licence.”

Chhabra pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence at Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 9.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said it wasn’t the first time Chhabra committed a drink driving offence, recording a much higher reading in October 2018.

“Anyone with a brain in their head would realise that eight beers and two scotch and cokes in the space of four hours is going to be over the limit and you were on a provisional licence,” she said.

“You will obviously have to learn the hard way to not drink and drive – you are convicted and fined $400, referred to SPER for registration… you are disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for a period of four months.”

A conviction was recorded for the offence.