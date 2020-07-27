Chinchilla man hospitalised with cuts to face after assault

WEEKEND WRAP: Drugs, weapons, assault, and a police evade – here’s what happened in Chinchilla over the weekend. Pic: Supplied

A DROP in property offences and no car thefts across the weekend in Chinchilla didn’t mean police weren’t still kept busy by drug, weapon, assault and evade crimes.

A teenager was charged with an array of offences after evading police on Sunday night on Cemetery Rd, July 26.

Police senior constable James Leahy said the offender was located an hour later at a Chinchilla home and charged with evading police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and driving an unregistered vehicle that was uninsured and had no plates.

On Saturday night, July 24, snr const Leahy said a man in his 40s was seriously assaulted by a male at a private address on Auburn Rd.

The man was transported to the Chinchilla Hospital by his wife after he suffered multiple lacerations to his face.

The same night a 30-year-old woman was walking on Wambo St when police stopped her for a search and uncovered meth, marijuana and a knife

On Friday Queensland’s Chief Health Officer reinstated physical distancing restrictions, forcing customers to stay seated at bars, restaurants and hotels, unless ordering a drink.

As a result, snr const Leahy said police conducted walk-throughs at Chinchilla licensed venues to ensure everyone was complying with the new regulations - no fines were issued.