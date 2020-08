DAY IN COURT: Chinchilla man found with drugs set to face court. Pic: Supplied.

CHINCHILLA police allegedly found a local man’s cannabis stash in his pocket yesterday on Covington St.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the man “was detained and searched in relation to possessing dangerous drugs.”

“Police will allege the male was located in possession of an amount of cannabis in his pocket,” he said.

“He was issued with a notice to appear in Chinchilla Magistrates Court at a later date.”