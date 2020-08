A CHINCHILLA man drunkenly crashed his Ford Falcon into Stayover on Price St.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a 28-year-old Chinchilla man crashed into the wire fence at 2.38am this morning, Sunday, August 16.

“He returned a reading of 0.2,” he said.

“He was issued with a notice to appear at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on the 3rd of September.”