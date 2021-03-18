Menu
BANNED: Hopefully a young Chinchilla man had learnt his lesson after being issued an infringement notice from police for his appalling pub behaviour. Pic: Supplied
Crime

Chinchilla man banned from pub threatened staff

Peta McEachern
18th Mar 2021 12:50 PM
If there had been any doubt as to why a man had been banned from a Chinchilla pub in the first place, the 25-year-old local made it abundantly clear after he lashed out at staff.

A Chinchilla police spokeswoman said the young man verbally abused, and threatened staff members after being told he was banned.

“(He) was issued an infringement notice for public nuisance after being told that he was banned from the hotel,” she said.

The spokeswoman said police were called to the licensed venue at 10.50pm on Friday, March 12.

