Chinchilla man attacks police, security in drunken rage

After mixing antipsychotics with a large quantity of alcohol, the Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard a young man attacked a police officer and security guard at a local pub.

On Thursday, March 4, Jack Wesley Braithwaite pleaded guilty to the following charges; common assault, assault police officer and fail to leave a licensed premise.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said police were called to attend the pub at 11pm on February 13, to deal with an unruly Braithwaite.

Sergeant Brady said officers found the 25-year-old detained at the base of the pub’s stairs yelling and screaming at security.

“He arrived at the venue intoxicated, he was refused entry to the bar and allowed to take a seat on the veranda for his own safety... he refused water” he said.

“He was observed going to sleep… and was requested to leave, at that time the defendant became aggressive with security… and refused to leave.”

Sergeant Brady said officers were told Braithwaite then punched the security guard in the chest, prompting police to cuff the young man and transport him to the station – but the lad’s violent behaviour continued.

“He was in the holding cell, subject to a search, the defendant has lashed out with his leg kicking (an officer) in the chest with his foot,” he said.

Duty lawyer Jessica Hine said the concerning behavior was out of character, noting Braithwaite suffered from mental illnesses and had mixed strong medications with alcohol on the night in question.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Braithwaite if he couldn’t control how much alcohol he drank, then he shouldn’t drink at all.

“With your medication, alcohol does not agree with you,” she said.

The Chinchilla man was ordered to pay $200 in compensation to the police officer and security guard he assaulted.

For all three offences Braithwaite was fined $900, and a conviction was not recorded as it was his first criminal offence.