Chinchilla man arrested after allegedly assaulting security guard

CHARGED: A Chinchilla man has a date with court after allegedly assaulted a security guard at a pub on the weekend. Pic: Steve Tyson

A 25-year-old Chinchilla man became aggravated when he was asked to leave a licensed premise on the weekend and took his frustrations out on a security guard, police will allege.

Chinchilla police were called to a local pub about 10.55pm on Saturday, February 13, to deal with the unruly patron.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the young man was charged with aggravated assault after a physical altercation broke out.

“He pushed one of the security guards at the (pub) following him being asked to leave the premises,” he said.

“The man pushed the guard in the chest and was later uncooperative with police at Chinchilla watch-house following his arrest.”

The man is set to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 18.

