Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CHARGED: A Chinchilla man has a date with court after allegedly assaulted a security guard at a pub on the weekend. Pic: Steve Tyson
CHARGED: A Chinchilla man has a date with court after allegedly assaulted a security guard at a pub on the weekend. Pic: Steve Tyson
Crime

Chinchilla man arrested after allegedly assaulting security guard

Peta McEachern
16th Feb 2021 11:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 25-year-old Chinchilla man became aggravated when he was asked to leave a licensed premise on the weekend and took his frustrations out on a security guard, police will allege.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Chinchilla police were called to a local pub about 10.55pm on Saturday, February 13, to deal with the unruly patron.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the young man was charged with aggravated assault after a physical altercation broke out.

“He pushed one of the security guards at the (pub) following him being asked to leave the premises,” he said.

“The man pushed the guard in the chest and was later uncooperative with police at Chinchilla watch-house following his arrest.”

The man is set to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 18.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

alleged assault security guard chinchilla court chinchilla police common assualt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BOYCE: ‘Carbon neutral agriculture will be death of small towns’

        Premium Content BOYCE: ‘Carbon neutral agriculture will be death of small...

        Letters to the Editor LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Callide MP Colin Boyce said small farming families and country towns will crumble under the proposed carbon neutral plan for the agriculture...

        RSPCA responds to calls for facilities in southwest Qld

        Premium Content RSPCA responds to calls for facilities in southwest Qld

        Community The horrific case of neglect where an owner called a disabled dog ‘Slider’ after he...

        Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        Premium Content Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        News QAS pays out millions of dollars in interstate ambulance fees

        Chinchilla woman allegedly busted with meth on weekend

        Premium Content Chinchilla woman allegedly busted with meth on weekend

        News DRUG BUST: Police officers patrolling town on the weekend came across a Chinchilla...