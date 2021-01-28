Chinchilla man accused of sexual assault

IN COURT: The court heard on Thursday, January 7, that a Chinchilla man is facing one charge of committing sexual assaults. Pic: Supplied

IN COURT: The court heard on Thursday, January 7, that a Chinchilla man is facing one charge of committing sexual assaults. Pic: Supplied

An elderly man stood before the Chinchilla Magistrate Court for committing acts of alleged sexual assault.

The court heard on Thursday, January 7, the man is to face one charge of committing sexual assault.

During the proceedings, Magistrate Tracy Mossop told the man he was facing indictable offences, and that his case would eventually have to be dealt with in District Court, closer to where the offences took place.

As the alleged sexual assult took place in Roma, the case was moved to the Roma Magistrates Court to be mentioned on March 16.

After his court proceedings, the man had to sign bail by his own undertaking.