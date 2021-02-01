Chinchilla locals who visited Perth must isolate

Chinchilla residents who visited Metropolitan Perth, Peel or the South West regions since January 25, have been urged by Queensland Health to get tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative COVID-19 result.

Perth and parts of Western Australia went into a snap five-day lockdown after a hotel quarantine guard who had been active within the community, tested positive for COVID-19 – and quite possibly the more contagious UK variant.

Since 6pm on Sunday, January 31, anyone returning to Queensland from Western Australia who visited Metropolitan Perth, Peel or the South West regions of Western Australia since January 25, will have to go into 14 days mandatory hotel quarantine.

Anyone who develops symptoms should get tested - symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, vomiting or nausea, loss of small and loss of taste.

If you have any symptoms, here’s where you can get a COVID-19 test, although make sure you call ahead so a suitable time can be arranged:

Chinchilla - Sullivan Nicolaides, 58 Middle St.

Chinchilla - Chinchilla Hospital, 1 Slessar St.

Dalby - Sullivan Nicolaides, Suite 8, 37 North St.

Miles - Miles Hospital, 5-11Colamba St.

Tara - Tara Hospital, 15 Bilton St.

Jandowae - Jandowae Hospital, 13 Dalby St.

Wandoan - Wandoan Outpatients Clinic, 14 Henderson Rd.

Taroom - Taroom Hospital, 14 Miller St.

Oakey - Sullivan Nicolaides, 5 Cherry St.

To find your nearest testing facility - click here.

