FREE STORY: Chinchilla locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must isolate immediately. Pic: Supplied

Chinchilla residents who visited the Greater Brisbane region on or since January 2 will need to isolate at home for the next three days.

The state's capital will enter a snap three-day lock down to help health authorities gain the upper hand on an outbreak of the highly contagious UK strain of COVID-19.

Anyone one in the Burnett region who has been within the Brisbane area must stay home and isolate.

Anyone who develops symptoms should get tested.

Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, vomiting or nausea, loss of small and loss of taste.

Residents can be tested at all hospitals in the area.

To find your nearest testing facility - click here.

From 6pm Friday until 6pm Monday, people in the local government areas of Brisbane, Moreton Bay, Ipswich, Redlands and Logan will be required to stay at home except:

to attend work if you can't work from home;

to buy essentials like groceries and medicine;

look after the vulnerable; and

exercise within their neighbourhood

Masks will also need to be worn everywhere in those local government areas except if people are at home.

Cafes, pubs and restaurants will be open only for takeaway service.

Funerals will be restricted to 20 guests and weddings restricted to 10 guests.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the measures follow confirmation late yesterday that a cleaner from a quarantine hotel had tested positive.

"There are no second chances with this pandemic," the Premier said.

"That's why I'm asking people to have a long weekend at home.

"We have learned from Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales that a short, sharp lockdown is better than a long one and this a more contagious strain.

"Three days is better than 30."

The Premier said she once again called on Queenslanders to protect each other.

"All we can do is stay home and stay safe and please get tested," the Premier said.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said extra testing clinics with more staff had been opened.

"We want to see as many people tested as possible and people stay home and stay safe," the Minister said.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said it was essential to stop people moving through the community.

"We know that to stop the spread of the virus we have to stop the movement of people and test, test, test," Dr Young said.

"Queenslanders have done a tremendous job of containing this virus for so long- we just have to keep it up."

Guidance regarding movement in and out of Greater Brisbane:

Stay at home and in your neighbourhood

People can choose to enter Brisbane during this period but are bound by the same restrictions for this period. Where possible people are encouraged to delay travel

People can enter greater Brisbane to attain health care

People should not leave Greater Brisbane during this period

Non-residents currently in Greater Brisbane are strongly encouraged to remain until the end of the restriction period.

Reasons for leaving home:

Essential education and work, although work from home where possible

Health care or support of a vulnerable person

Essential shopping but within your local area

Exercise in your neighbourhood (local area) with no more than one person from your household

Restrictions:

Masks are to be worn at all times when outside of your place of residence, this includes in workplaces and public transport

20 people can attend funerals, 10 people can attend weddings (no dancing or singing)

Limit of two visitors in homes

Restaurants and cafes to provide takeaway service only

Cinemas, entertainment and recreation venues, gyms etc to close

Places of worship to close