Chinchilla in for cool change along with rainfall

SHOWERS: Chinchilla is excepting some rain this week. Photo by Danielle Butters

IT’S been a sweltering start to the week with Chinchilla notably reaching a maximum temperature of 39 degrees, but forecasters say the heat isn’t here to stay this week.

A spokeswoman from the Bureau of Meteorology, informed Newscorp there is a whole heap of warm air ahead of a trough that has been moving from the west towards the east.

However, once the warm air has passed and the trough moves through, temperatures are expected to drop.

“Thankfully we will have a respite from those higher temperatures if that comes through tomorrow only reaching 33 degrees but dropping back to high 20s and low 30s in Chinchilla for the rest of the week,” she said.

The tough has been attached to a cold front that was down in the southern states and has been moving North.

“What it’s doing is increasing our chances of seeing some rain as it moves forward from tomorrow morning and Wednesday, bringing our best chance of rain for those days,” she said.

“We are expecting 10mm in the Chinchilla area on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Some areas could see some higher totals potentially 15mm even up to 20mm. However, it’s more likely that the higher falls will be a bit closer to the coast.”

Moving forward, the chances of rain in Chinchilla are likely to diminish from Thursday, with only a 40% chance of rain on Friday.

The rainfall continues in an already wet January, the Chinchilla Weir enjoying an increase following recent downpours over the past few weeks.

The Weir now sits at just over 67 per cent siting as low as 24 per cent in December 2019.

At the Miles Observation station, BOM recorded 75mm in January, however with some patchy falls around the place they stated some places would have received more rainfall and other places less in compassion to the January averages.