Chinchilla in for a drenching as temperatures drop

RAINY DAYS: Some areas of the Western Downs are set to receive up to 25mm later this week. Pic: Supplied

RAINY and frosty weather is on its Chinchilla this week thanks to a surface trough.

The trough passing over Australia’s interior is expected to deepen towards the middle of the week, and progress eastwards in the following few days under the influence of an upper level trough moving east across southeastern Australia.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Rosa Hoff said there was a strong chance Chinchilla would receive steady rainfall this Thursday, May 14.

“There’s going to be a stronger trough than usual as the rain will be falling from a rain band,” Ms Hoff said.

“A majority of the rain will fall on Thursday as there is a drop in the maximum temperature from 25 to 18 degrees.

“There could be between 6mm to 15mm of rain rather than showers.

“It isn’t expected to be as patchy as usual … under the right clouds we could see totals around 20mm to 25mm.”

Ms Hoff said the tough would also bring chilly weather at the weekend.

“That drop in max temperature will stay down as cold air gets tucked in behind the trough,” she said.

“Throughout the weekend Chinchilla will see a top of 16 degrees on Saturday as the cloud cover will keep temperatures at a minimum.

“The minimum will drop on the weekend to single digits, with Sunday morning dropping to 4 degrees.”