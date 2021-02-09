Chinchilla house inferno under investigation by police

POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING: Paramedics responded to a house fire on Heeney Street and Hypatia Street in Chinchilla on February 7. Picture: Karly Bruggemann

Police and fire investigators are sifting through the remains of a house fire to uncover the root cause of an inferno which engulfed a Chinchilla home.

Emergency services rushed to the reported house fire about 9.45pm on Sunday, February 7 on Heeney St and Hypatia St.

Paramedics treated a man in his 80s for smoke inhalation, while fire crews extinguished the blaze.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the cause of the fire is currently unknown, with police investigating “whether or not it was suspicious”.