Chinchilla house inferno under investigation by police
Police and fire investigators are sifting through the remains of a house fire to uncover the root cause of an inferno which engulfed a Chinchilla home.
Emergency services rushed to the reported house fire about 9.45pm on Sunday, February 7 on Heeney St and Hypatia St.
Paramedics treated a man in his 80s for smoke inhalation, while fire crews extinguished the blaze.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the cause of the fire is currently unknown, with police investigating “whether or not it was suspicious”.