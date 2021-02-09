Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING: Paramedics responded to a house fire on Heeney Street and Hypatia Street in Chinchilla on February 7. Picture: Karly Bruggemann
POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING: Paramedics responded to a house fire on Heeney Street and Hypatia Street in Chinchilla on February 7. Picture: Karly Bruggemann
News

Chinchilla house inferno under investigation by police

Sam Turner
9th Feb 2021 8:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police and fire investigators are sifting through the remains of a house fire to uncover the root cause of an inferno which engulfed a Chinchilla home.

Emergency services rushed to the reported house fire about 9.45pm on Sunday, February 7 on Heeney St and Hypatia St.

Paramedics treated a man in his 80s for smoke inhalation, while fire crews extinguished the blaze.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the cause of the fire is currently unknown, with police investigating “whether or not it was suspicious”.

chinchilla house fire qas qfes qps

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla’s ‘premier’ multi-use sports facility completed

        Premium Content Chinchilla’s ‘premier’ multi-use sports facility completed

        Council News Major upgrades to a multi-use sports facility in Chinchilla will help attract regional and district competitions, while providing a premier location for sports stars to...

        No word on borders as NSW, Victoria hit by new cases

        Premium Content No word on borders as NSW, Victoria hit by new cases

        Health Qld records two new COVID-19 virus cases in hotel quarantine

        Little Jack’s dad’s fury at inaction over fatal crash

        Premium Content Little Jack’s dad’s fury at inaction over fatal crash

        Crime Father slams youth justice laws after son’s death in farm crash

        Firefighters rush to late night house blaze in Chinchilla

        Premium Content Firefighters rush to late night house blaze in Chinchilla

        News Paramedics and fire crews rushed to reports a man had been caught in a house fire...