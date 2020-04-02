Chinchilla Hospital prepared for virus outbreak

ISOLATION: What will happen if you test positive for COVID-19 in Chinchilla? Pic: Supplied

ISOLATION: What will happen if you test positive for COVID-19 in Chinchilla? Pic: Supplied

CHINCHILLA Hospital is operating in line with other Queensland Health facilities, with Queensland health confirming procedures have been put in place to safeguard the community by limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Healthy patients who test positive for coronavirus will have to isolate themselves at home, and will receive follow ups via phone.

Although unwell patients who test positive for coronavirus will be admitted to the Chinchilla Hospital or transferred to another facility depending on the severity of their condition.

A Queensland Health spokesperson said measures have been put in place to prepare the Western Downs community for an outbreak of coronavirus.

“Queensland Health has strategies and plans in place to ensure we are well prepared for all novel coronavirus (COVID-19) scenarios,” the spokesperson said.

“Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service has responded to health emergencies in the past and we will do it again.”

Those experiencing coronavirus symptoms, Queensland Health directs to call the hospital before arrival to discuss symptoms with a nurse.



Common symptoms of the coronavirus include:

Fever

A cough

Sore throat

Fatigue

Shortness of breath.

The Darling Downs region currently has 37 cases of coronavirus spread between Miles, Toowoomba, Kingaroy, and Warwick – Toowoomba recorded its second death today, Thursday April 2.

Click HERE to read the latest visiting guidelines for hospitals.