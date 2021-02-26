Chinchilla hoon dobbed into police faced court

IN COURT: A young Chinchilla man faced court for chucking multiple burnouts after being dobbed into police by the owner of the car. Pic: Supplied

A young Chinchilla man can’t seem to keep himself out of court, this time facing a Magistrate for performing multiple burnouts across town.

Billy James Bawden pleaded guilty to wilfully making unnecessary smoke and noise at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 18.

Police prosecutor Derek Brady said Miles police were patrolling in Chinchilla when they came across Bawden doing burnouts along Crawly Ln on November 27.

Sergeant Brady said the Holden Ute Bawden was driving left thick black lines across the street and before he continued to do burnouts on Railway St and Bell St – although police lost sight of the car on Hypatia St.

“The next day… police received a call from the owner of the vehicle wishing to make a complaint in relation to another matter… he was later spoken to about the manner of his driving,” he said.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told the 20-year-old that someone with a history like his should not be doing silly things like burnouts.

“The reality is you were given four months jail suspended for 18 months… in 2019 for the dangerous operation of a vehicle,” she said.

“It’s not as serious as that but it is a precursor to what could have been a dangerous drive… you cannot do anything stupid in a motor vehicle or you will risk facing serious consequences.”

Bawden was fined $1000 and a conviction was recorded.