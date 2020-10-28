Chinchilla home raided, woman busted for drug-related offence
CHINCHILLA police stormed an Evans St address yesterday, executing a search warrant which resulted in a 20-year-old woman charges with drug-related offences.
A Queensland Police spokesman said a Police Powers and Responsibility Act search warrant was carried out at 11.45am on Tuesday, October 27.
The spokesman said officers uncovered and seized drug paraphernalia which included a bong, and electric grinder.
“She has been dealt with under the provisions of the Drugs Misuse Act,” he said.