Chinchilla home raided, woman busted for drug-related offence

RAID: Police attend an Evans St address earlier in the year to execute a search warrant - pictured here. Pic: Peta McEachern

CHINCHILLA police stormed an Evans St address yesterday, executing a search warrant which resulted in a 20-year-old woman charges with drug-related offences.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a Police Powers and Responsibility Act search warrant was carried out at 11.45am on Tuesday, October 27.

The spokesman said officers uncovered and seized drug paraphernalia which included a bong, and electric grinder.

“She has been dealt with under the provisions of the Drugs Misuse Act,” he said.