Chinchilla gym set to open very soon

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au
1st Jun 2020 3:00 PM
CHINCHILLA locals can kick back into gear with their training regimes after Max Fitness opens back up.

Manager Mike Debenham said the gym is expected to open its doors for the first time in almost three months on June 2.

“It’s going to give all the members and possibly other people the chance to do some exercise,” he said.

“It could be a good opportunity for people to come in and try something new as well.”

Social distancing rules mean that only 20 people will be allowed in at a time for 20 minutes, with a 15 minute cleaning break between sessions.

“We’re just in the process of hitting up an online booking system,” Mr Debenham said.

“We’re pretty excited!”

He said going to the gym is an opportunity to stay healthy and connect with other people.

“We’re just coming through a pandemic of COVID, but the world’s been in a pandemic of obesity and heart disease for many years.”

“Gyms are the front line for combating that pandemic.

“I think if people have been feeling a bit isolated, come into the club to do some exercise and have other people around!”

Max Fitness is not able to open 24/7 yet because the restrictions require that staff are always present.

