Chinchilla flower supplies hit by COVID-19

MOTHERS DAY: Mother’s Day sales are set to go through the roof at the Chinchilla Florist which may lead to a flower shortage in the coming months. Pic: Calum Robertson

MOTHERS DAY: Mother’s Day sales are set to go through the roof at the Chinchilla Florist which may lead to a flower shortage in the coming months. Pic: Calum Robertson

MOTHER’S Day sales are set to go through the roof at the Chinchilla Florist, which may lead to a flower shortage in the coming months as the community looks to show their love from a distance due to COVID-19.

Chinchilla Florist owner Nicki Cook said COVID-19 travel restrictions has affected stock supplies within the industry as her supplier in Kabala has been struggling to import flowers.

“There’s product around normally but because Mother’s Day is going to put pressure on the limited supplies, I think there is going to be a shortage of flowers this year,” Ms Cook said.

“The Australian market is plumped up by imports and the imports are so hard to get at the moment because the planes are just not running as frequently, that’s the big problem.

“(Our supplier) sources a lot of local products but there’s a lot of things especially at certain times of the year when you have to get it from overseas and at the moment it’s just not possible.”

Ms Cook said there is still product available, but the variety and colours of flowers normally seen at this time of year has reduced significantly.

“You can’t be choosy at the moment, I’ve had plenty of product but I haven’t had a carnation in the store for three weeks – today when I got my Mother’s Day stock was the first time I’d seen a carnation in weeks,” she said.

“Roses are in short supply unfortunately because they’re a big draw at Mother’s Day; I have some but not as many as previous years.”

Mother’s Day is expected to be bigger this year, said Ms Cook, as not everyone is able to visit their mum at the moment – although that may also cause problems logistically in store due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

“Because my shop is so small, I’m going to be limited to the staff that I can have working here this year,” she said.

“Instead of having three ladies working in the back pre-preparing stuff, it’s just going to be myself and one other lady – I’m just going to have to work really long hours to get everything done.

“I just can’t risk anyone getting sick, I’d feel absolutely terrible if something happened.”