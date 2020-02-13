Menu
RISING FAST: The Chinchilla Weir at around 125% in February 2020. Photo: Gerkies Storm Chasing
News

Chinchilla is on flood watch

13th Feb 2020 7:52 AM

WATER levels at the Chinchilla Weir are continuing to rise today and flooding is expected in the area.

Chinchilla Tara Road is likely to be heavily impacted by floodwaters and residents are encouraged to be alert and drive to the conditions.

The weir is currently sitting at 135% and Charleys Creek is currently at 3.52 metres (below minor) but will rise.

River levels at Chinchilla are expected to exceed the minor flood (4.00m) and reach moderate flood level overnight tonight into Friday. 

For more information listen to the local radio or visit http://www.bom.gov.au/qld/warnings/

